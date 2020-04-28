GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.54.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

