Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,957 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

