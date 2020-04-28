GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

