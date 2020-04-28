GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 892 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.82.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

