Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,412 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Nelda Luce Blair acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $61,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,188 shares of company stock valued at $484,865. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

STXB stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $177.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

