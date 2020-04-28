Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BBX Capital worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 226,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BBX Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 191,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BBX Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

BBX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.02. BBX Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.08 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

