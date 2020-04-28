GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $386,000 Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 304,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,362,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after buying an additional 155,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $6,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

