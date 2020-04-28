Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 86,620 Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 284.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 169,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,360 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 625,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 352,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

AXAS stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

