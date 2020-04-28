Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

CTAS opened at $212.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

