Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 447 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

