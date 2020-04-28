Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 22.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

