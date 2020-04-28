Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,800 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 510.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

HYLS stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Founders Capital Management Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Founders Capital Management Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Cintas Co.
Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Cintas Co.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC
Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 447 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 447 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Paychex, Inc. Stock Holdings Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC
Paychex, Inc. Stock Holdings Trimmed by Executive Wealth Management LLC
ANSYS, Inc. Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC
ANSYS, Inc. Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report