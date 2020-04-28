Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,800 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 510.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

HYLS stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

