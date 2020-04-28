Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,358.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,415.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

