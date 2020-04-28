Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

