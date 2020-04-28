EULAV Asset Management Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66,709 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,216,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after buying an additional 839,032 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after buying an additional 563,138 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

