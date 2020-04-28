Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

