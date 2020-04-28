Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Boosted by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

SNPS stock opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

