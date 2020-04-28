Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Update

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Support.com stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Support.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Support.com stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of Support.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

