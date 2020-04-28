Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $378.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

