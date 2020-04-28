Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

