Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of VCRA opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $593.79 million, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $302,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $71,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

