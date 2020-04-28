iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Executive Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,614 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $34,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

