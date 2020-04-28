EULAV Asset Management Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 152.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 76,005 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

