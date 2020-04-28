Piper Sandler Comments on 1st Source Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $813.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.49%.

In other 1st Source news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1st Source by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in 1st Source by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 44,972 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

