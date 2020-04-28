Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,438 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.