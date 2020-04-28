KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. KLA reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. KLA has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in KLA by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

