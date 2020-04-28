EULAV Asset Management Reduces Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $33,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $308.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.05. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.43.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

