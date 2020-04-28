EULAV Asset Management Has $17.96 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,966 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

