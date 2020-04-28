EULAV Asset Management Purchases 29,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.54% of Exponent worth $20,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 24.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

