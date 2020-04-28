EULAV Asset Management Increases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $20,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after acquiring an additional 611,170 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Exelixis by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exelixis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,497,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $863,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,377,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

