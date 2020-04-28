Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.32 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,060.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $921.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,080.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

