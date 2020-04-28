Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 473,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 36.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

