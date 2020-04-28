Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $994,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.