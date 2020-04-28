Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $157.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

