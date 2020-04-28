Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at DA Davidson

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

TUFN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 922,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,632 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 739,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 359,775 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

