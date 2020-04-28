Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at DA Davidson

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.64.
TUFN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 922,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,632 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 739,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 359,775 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
