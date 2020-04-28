Short Interest in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Declines By 50.7%

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 206,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TCRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. THL Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get THL Credit alerts:

Shares of THL Credit stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that THL Credit will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.17%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

In other THL Credit news, CEO Medhi Mahmud acquired 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84. Also, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $90,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in THL Credit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,434,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in THL Credit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 77,256 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in THL Credit by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 657,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 97,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in THL Credit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.