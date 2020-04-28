Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $175.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.44.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $158.96 on Friday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.