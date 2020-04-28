Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $172.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $190.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $158.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 199,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 126,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

