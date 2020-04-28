Citigroup Cuts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $339.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $346.00 to $339.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $293.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

