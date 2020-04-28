Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.83. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

