Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

