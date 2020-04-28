Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 15,058 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.20% of Global Payments worth $87,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 39.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 83.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $7,783,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.26.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

