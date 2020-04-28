Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.55.

NYSE SYK opened at $191.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.35. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

