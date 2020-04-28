Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

