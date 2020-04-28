Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average is $220.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

