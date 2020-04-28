Certified Advisory Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 147.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

