Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

