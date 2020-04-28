Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6,654.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 146,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 144,399 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 198,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

