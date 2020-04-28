Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 277,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.20 to $0.38 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Sunworks alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.81. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.56). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 125.67% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.