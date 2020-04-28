Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $334.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $316.00 to $334.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $365.07.

DPZ stock opened at $362.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.84 and a 200 day moving average of $301.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

