Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $334.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $316.00 to $334.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $365.07.

DPZ stock opened at $362.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.84 and a 200 day moving average of $301.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Domino`s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.
Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 15,058 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 15,058 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co.
Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co.
Procter & Gamble Co is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ 6th Largest Position
Procter & Gamble Co is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ 6th Largest Position
Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing
Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing
Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc
Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report